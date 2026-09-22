UK fires US torpedo from undersea drone ahead of Burnham-Trump meet

Downing Street said the Plymouth-made drone was used in the first such test firing of an anti-submarine weapon -- jointly developed by the US and Australia -- as part of the AUKUS programme. The heavyweight torpedo is designed to sink ships and deep-diving submarines launched from a 12-metre-long undersea UK-made drone named Excalibur.

"The firing, which happened in UK waters last week, marks the first time either country had launched a torpedo from an undersea uncrewed vessel, rather than a crewed submarine. It marks a major advance in the future of submarine technology for the UK, US, and Australia, and delivers a significant breakthrough for Euro-Atlantic security and NATO’s undersea advantage.

"This will build on the next generation technology already being developed through AUKUS, the landmark partnership bringing together the US, UK, and Australia to produce a new fleet of cutting-edge attack submarines and undersea autonomous capabilities to deter adversaries long into the future," Downing Street stated.

Meanwhile, Burnham arrived at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to discuss tackling major global challenges with Trump and other international partners.