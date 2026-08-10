UK and France prepare for another heat wave as western Europe sets new temperature record

National weather agency Meteo-France is warning about temperatures approaching 40 C (104 F) from Tuesday onward in southeastern France.

And in the UK, an amber heat health alert for most of England will be in place beginning Tuesday as temperatures are forecast to climb to 36 C (96.8 F) later this week.

Across Europe, the extreme heat began in May and has contributed to major wildfires, prolonged drought and new national temperature records, as well as thousands of projected heat-related deaths.

Globally, so far this is the third-hottest year, behind 2024 and 2025, climate statistics show. But 2026 still has time to catch up. Thanks to the one-two punch of accelerated human-caused global warming and a supersized El Nino — a periodic warming of parts of the Pacific that leads to temperature variations around the globe — there's an increasing chance that by the end of the year, 2026 could become the hottest year on record, scientists said.