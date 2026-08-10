Ugandan statesman in race to become next secretary-general of United Nations

Backed by Uganda, Olara Otunnu is travelling in New York “to meet delegations and engage in interactive dialogue” with the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council, said Adonia Ayebare, Uganda's permanent representative to the UN.

Otunnu had to get visa assistance, with Ugandans currently barred from entering the US as part of measures to prevent the spread of Ebola, Ayebare said.

Otunnu, 75, is a veteran of the UN system who has been in retirement since unsuccessfully contesting the Ugandan presidency in 2011.

He was once seen as a favourite to replace the Egyptian Boutros-Boutros Ghali as UN secretary-general in 1997, but was blocked by the Ugandan authorities now nominating him.