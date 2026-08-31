UAE says it intercepted Iranian drone over its territorial waters

In a short statement, the Defence Ministry said it “dealt with” an Iranian drone that was detected over its waters approaching from Iran.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility from Tehran nor any reports of damage. The UAE Defence Ministry later issued a second statement denying the Al Menhad Air Base in Dubai had been targeted by Iranian missiles, as had been reported by Iranian media outlets.

The incident came after US forces on Sunday struck Iranian rocket launchers on an Iranian island, breaking a lull in fighting in the war that has lasted more than six months.