UAE reports drone, missile attack as Iran war ceasefire is challenged

There were no immediate reports of damage in the UAE.

Iran and the US are trading blows as their negotiators are seeking a deal to end the fighting, but so far they've avoided a return to all-out fighting. It's not clear how close the two sides are to a deal on issues like Iran's nuclear program, which the US and Israel vowed to halt when they launched the war on February 28, or the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that Iran has all but closed in a bid to pressure the global economy.

On Thursday, Tehran said it was examining the latest US proposals for ending the war delivered to it via Pakistan, which is serving as a mediator.