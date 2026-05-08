UAE reports drone, missile attack as Iran war ceasefire is challenged

US military says it's not seeking escalation

The UAE's defence ministry advised residents not to approach, photograph or touch “any debris or fragments that have fallen as a result of successful air interceptions.”

Hours earlier, the US military said it had intercepted Iranian attacks on three Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz Thursday night and “targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces.”

US Central Command said in a social media post that US forces intercepted “unprovoked Iranian attacks” and responded with self-defence strikes.

The US military said no ships were hit. It said it doesn't seek escalation but “remains positioned and ready to protect American forces.”

President Donald Trump told reporters that the ceasefire was holding despite the violence.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke by phone Thursday with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

“We expect an agreement sooner rather than later,” Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said. “We hope the parties will reach a peaceful and sustainable solution that will contribute not only to peace in our region but to international peace as well.”

He declined to give a timeline.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking in televised remarks, said Islamabad remained in “continuous contact with Iran and the United States, day and night, to stop the war and extend the ceasefire.”

Meanwhile, direct talks between Israel and Lebanon were scheduled to resume next week in Washington, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans for the closed-door meetings. The official said talks will be held on May 14 and 15.