UAE is leaving OPEC oil cartel. What could that mean for oil prices?

What is OPEC?

OPEC was founded in 1960 to “harmonise the petroleum policies of its member countries as part of its efforts to safeguard their interests”. Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela were the five founding members.

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi became a member in 1967, and the UAE as a whole remained a member after the country’s federation in 1971. It is currently the third-largest oil producer among members, trailing Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

The group will have 11 members after the UAE exits on May 1.

OPEC+ is a larger group of oil-producing countries (including Russia) that also works together to set oil policy.