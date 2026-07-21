UAE expresses solidarity with India, conveys condolences over flood, landslide victims

The message came as several parts of India continued to reel under heavy monsoon rains.

“The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, as well as significant damage,” the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry also conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the victims' families, while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.