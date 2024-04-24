Two Russian cosmonauts to embark first spacewalk of 2024 on April 25

CHENNAI: Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, who are a part of Expedition 71 crew, are set to embark the first spacewalk of 2024 outside the International Space Station (ISS).

This spacewalk is scheduled to commence at 10:55 EDT (approx 8:25 PM IST)on April 25 and is expected to last up to seven hours.

According to NASA, the two cosmonauts are scheduled to exit the station through the Poisk airlock to finalise the installation of a panel on a synthetic radar system located on the Nauka module.

This anticipated spacewalk is also the 270th in support of the space station and serves as the seventh for Kononenko and the second for Chub, who will be distinguished by their respective Orlan spacesuits with red and blue stripes.

NASA will provide the live for this coverage of the spacewalk ensuring the general public can witness.