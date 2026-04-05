Two power units shut down in Kuwait after Iranian drone attack: Energy ministry spokesperson

KUWAIT: Two power generation units in Kuwait have shut down after an Iranian drone attack on two power and water desalination plants, a spokesperson of Kuwait's Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry said.
According to the statement issued by the ministry, no casualties were reported in the incident. Spokesperson Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat affirmed, "Technical and emergency teams have commenced their work according to approved emergency plans, in coordination with relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and stability of the electricity and water systems, which are of paramount importance.
All technical teams are working around the clock to guarantee the continuity of services." This follows a drone attack, which triggered a fire at Kuwait's Shuwaikh Oil Sector Complex, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing Kuwaiti state media. Emergency services were immediately deployed to the site following the strike. According to the state news agency KUNA, there were "no injuries" reported as a direct result of the explosion or the subsequent blaze. In its coverage of the escalating situation, Al Jazeera indicated that "firefighting and emergency teams are responding to the incident" to contain the flames and prevent further damage to the critical energy infrastructure.
These incidents align with broader regional hostilities, as the Iranian military has launched a fresh wave of drone attacks against United States military installations in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, as reported by the state broadcaster Press TV. These operations mark a further escalation as the conflict between the Islamic Republic and the US-Israeli alliance enters its sixth week. The offensive also targeted the UAE's aluminium industry, which Tehran identifies as a critical component of regional military logistics.
According to Press TV, the drone campaign extended into Kuwait, where the Iranian military targeted US command headquarters overseeing mechanised, armoured and helicopter divisions. The current hostilities began on February 28 with joint strikes by the United States and Israel, killing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has struck several US and Israeli assets in West Asia. Meanwhile, both the US and Iran have exchanged heated statements. US President Donald Trump gave an ultimatum of 48 hours to Iran, which was rejected by Tehran, calling it a "nervous, unbalanced and stupid action."