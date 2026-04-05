Two power units shut down in Kuwait after Iranian drone attack: Energy ministry spokesperson

According to the statement issued by the ministry, no casualties were reported in the incident. Spokesperson Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat affirmed, "Technical and emergency teams have commenced their work according to approved emergency plans, in coordination with relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and stability of the electricity and water systems, which are of paramount importance.

All technical teams are working around the clock to guarantee the continuity of services." This follows a drone attack, which triggered a fire at Kuwait's Shuwaikh Oil Sector Complex, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing Kuwaiti state media. Emergency services were immediately deployed to the site following the strike. According to the state news agency KUNA, there were "no injuries" reported as a direct result of the explosion or the subsequent blaze. In its coverage of the escalating situation, Al Jazeera indicated that "firefighting and emergency teams are responding to the incident" to contain the flames and prevent further damage to the critical energy infrastructure.