'Two killed, two others injured in Kyiv after Russian missile attacks'

KYIV: At least two persons were killed and two others injured after Russian missile attacks on Ukraine's Kyiv in the early hours of Wednesday, CNN reported citing Kyiv's Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko. He said fire and rescue services continue to work at the wreckage sites.

Klitschko said, "Fire and rescue services continue to work at the wreckage sites. In particular, in the Darnitsky district and in four areas in the Shevchenkivskiy district of the capital."

Meanwhile, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, on Wednesday, said Russia using drones and missiles launched a "massive" attack on Kyiv on Tuesday night, CNN reported.

In a post shared on Telegram, Popko wrote, "Kyiv has not experienced such a powerful attack since spring." He said several groups of drones travelled towards Kyiv "from different directions," and later missiles were fired towards the city from Tu-95MS strategic bombers. Popko said that air defence forces destroyed over 20 "enemy targets," according to CNN report.

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the US has announced an additional USD 250 million security assistance package for Kyiv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Blinken said the package includes air defence missiles, artillery ammunition, Javelin systems and rockets, and mine-clearing equipment. He stated that the US will also provide ambulances, spare parts, services, training, and transportation.

In a statement, Blinken said, "Today we are announcing the next package of military assistance to aid Ukraine as it defends its territory and protects its people. This package contains important capabilities to help Ukraine on the battlefield."

He further said, "It includes AIM-9M missiles for air defence, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, Javelin and other anti-armour systems and rockets, over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, ambulances, demolition munitions for obstacle clearing, as well as spare parts, services, training, and transportation."

On August 29, one person was killed in Ukraine's Kupiansk due to Russian shelling, the governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv oblast, Oleh Syniehubov said, according to Al Jazeera.

In a statement on his Telegram, Syniehubov said, “A 45-year-old civilian man died as a result of artillery shelling. The building of the meat processing plant where the deceased worked as a security guard was damaged."

“An apartment building and a private household were also damaged in the city. A 67-year-old man was wounded by shrapnel. He refused hospitalisation,” he said, according to Al Jazeera.