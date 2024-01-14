Two killed in light plane crash in Australia

SYDNEY: Two people were killed in a light plane crash in Dugandan in Australia's state of Queensland on Sunday, local media reported.

Emergency services rushed to the spot from the Boonah Golf Club shortly before midday on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The plane crashed when the pilot appeared to have attempted to land at the Boonah Airfield, from where it had took off, the ABC quoted Queensland Police Acting Inspector Kerry Olsen as saying.

Two people lost their lives as a result of the crash, said Olsen.

Investigation is on.