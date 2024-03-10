Begin typing your search...

Two killed in blast in Pakistan

The wounded was rushed to the Khyber teaching hospital

ByIANSIANS|10 March 2024 5:32 AM GMT
Visuals from the spot (IANS)

ISLAMABAD: At least two people were killed and while another suffered injuries in a blast in Board Bazar in Pakistan's Peshawar on Sunday morning.

The wounded was rushed to the Khyber teaching hospital, Dawn reported.

Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Bilal Faizi said that as per preliminary and unconfirmed reports, explosives were planted in a motorcycle parked in the area.

The blast site had been cordoned off and a rescue operation was underway, the rescue official said.

More details are awaited.

