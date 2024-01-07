Begin typing your search...

Two journalists killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

The deceased were Mustafa Thuria, a video stringer for AFP news agency and Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist with Al Jazeera television network

ByIANSIANS|7 Jan 2024 12:30 PM GMT
Visuals from the spot (IANS)

GAZA: Two journalists, including son of Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh, were killed in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis in Gaza on Sunday, the media reported.

The deceased were Mustafa Thuria, a video stringer for AFP news agency and Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist with Al Jazeera television network.

They were killed when the car they were travelling in was hit by Israeli missile, according to Al Jazeera.

Wael al-Dahdouh, who is considered the face of Al Jazeera's Gaza coverage by many across the Arab world, lost his wife, daughter, another son and a grandson after they were killed by an Israeli air strike in October, 2023.

In December, 2023, Wael was wounded by an Israeli strike that killed his colleague Samer Abudaqa.

