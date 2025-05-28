Two Indian peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously on International Peacekeepers Day for sacrifice in line of duty

UNITED NATIONS: Two Indian peacekeepers who lost their lives while serving under the UN flag last year will be honoured posthumously by the United Nations as it commemorates International Day of UN Peacekeepers this week.

Brigadier General Amitabh Jha, who served with the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), and Havildar Sanjay Singh, who was deployed with the UN Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), will be honoured posthumously with the Dag Hammarskjold medal at a solemn ceremony here on May 29 on the occasion of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, a statement said.

India is the 4th largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping.

It currently deploys more than 5,300 military and police personnel to the UN peace operations in Abyei, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, Somalia, South Sudan, and Western Sahara.

During ceremonies at the world body's headquarters to mark Peacekeepers Day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will lay a wreath to honour the more than 4,400 UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948.

Guterres will also preside over a ceremony at which the Dag Hammarskjold Medals will be awarded posthumously to 57 military, police, and civilian peacekeepers who lost their lives serving under the UN flag last year.

The Secretary-General will also present awards to the 2024 Military Gender Advocate of the Year, Squadron Leader Sharon Mwinsote Syme from Ghana, and the UN Woman Police Officer of the Year award to Superintendent Zainab Gbla of Sierra Leone.

Both of them serve with the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei (UNISFA).

Last year, Major Radhika Sen, who served with the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), received the prestigious ‘2023 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award’ from Guterres.

The theme for this year’s International Day of UN Peacekeepers is the ‘Future of Peacekeeping’, which emphasises that the ‘Pact for the Future’ – adopted by world leaders in September last year – includes a commitment to adapt peacekeeping to the changing world, the statement said.

In his message for the Day, Guterres said that “today, peacekeepers face increasingly complex situations in an increasingly complex world... Now more than ever, the world needs the United Nations -- and the United Nations needs peacekeeping that is fully equipped for today’s realities and tomorrow’s challenges.”

Honouring the service of the peacekeepers, Guterres said: “We draw inspiration from their resilience, dedication and courage. And we remember all the brave women and men who made the ultimate sacrifice for peace. We will never forget them – and we will carry their work forward.”

Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said in his message that peacekeeping personnel are “our most important capability. The sacrifices made by our peacekeepers call for more than remembrance; they demand action.”

“Throughout its history, peacekeeping has always adapted to ever-changing contexts to achieve results. The future of peacekeeping hinges on our collective commitment to continue to adapt and invest — so we can continue delivering hope and protection where it’s needed most,” he added.

The International Day of UN Peacekeepers was established by the UN General Assembly in 2002 to pay tribute to all men and women serving in peacekeeping, and honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in the cause of peace.

In 1948, the decision was made to deploy military observers to the Middle East to supervise the implementation of Israel-Arab Armistice Agreements, in what became the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation.

Since then, more than two million peacekeepers have served in 71 operations around the world.

Today, about 68,000 women and men serve as military, police and civilian personnel in 11 conflict zones across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and 119 countries currently contribute uniformed personnel.