Two Indian LPG carriers safely transit Strait of Hormuz

The vessels, carrying a substantial cargo of 92,612.59 MT of LPG, were seen in visuals as the Pine Gas LPG carrier crossed the critical maritime chokepoint.

Ensuring the operations of these massive carriers, the vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively, managing the transit through the area.

Following their successful passage, these vessels are now destined for India to bolster domestic energy supplies.

The carriers are likely to reach Indian ports between 26th and 28th March, completing their journey from the Gulf.