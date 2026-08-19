Two doctors of Mumbai's Parsi community to receive Nishan-e-Imtiaz for keeping secret Jinnah's illness

“Many historians regard this as one of the most consequential secrets of the twentieth century. Lord Mountbatten later acknowledged that, had he known how seriously ill Jinnah was, he might have delayed Partition -- potentially altering the course of history and perhaps even jeopardising the creation of Pakistan,” he said.

"By maintaining absolute professional confidentiality at such a critical moment, these doctors performed a quiet but extraordinary service. Their fidelity to their professional oath inadvertently became a significant contribution to the circumstances that made the creation of Pakistan possible,” he stated.

Iqbal didn't reveal the names of the doctors or who on their part would receive the awards.

The national civil and military awards of Pakistan are traditionally announced on Independence Day (August 14) and are formally conferred at a presidential investiture ceremony on the following Pakistan Day (March 23).

Jinnah was suffering from tuberculosis, which was incurable in those days, and he died a year after the partition that resulted in the creation of Pakistan.

He is considered as the father of the nation and revered for his struggle to argue the case for Pakistan.