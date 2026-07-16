Two cops killed, over two dozen civilians injured in twin attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Six police personnel and four people were injured after armed assailants attacked the Miryab police station on Wednesday using an explosives-laden vehicle. Following the blast, a heavy exchange of fire between the attackers and police for several hours, as reported by leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune.

District Police Officer Captain (retd) Muhammad Furqan Bilal said that the armed assailants tried to ram the explosives-laden vehicle into the police station, triggering an explosion before engaging in a gun battle with security personnel. Following the blast, security was increased in the area, and search and clearance operations were launched to find the attackers.

According to the sources, the armed assailants, before the attack, blew up a previously damaged bridge on the road leading to the police station in an attempt to stop the arrival of police personnel and rescue teams.

The banned outfit Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that a vehicle carrying two-and-a-half tonnes of explosives had been driven into the police station, The Express Tribune reported.