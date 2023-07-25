Twitter sign lettering removed from HQ, police interrupts

SAN FRANCISCO: Police arrived at Twitter's (now X) San Francisco headquarters when workers started removing letters from the iconic vertical sign.

Workers were seen removing the metal sign using an aerial work platform vehicle, also known as a cherry picker, reports The San Francisco Standard.

After some time, San Francisco police officers arrived and halted the work.

Work was stopped at the site and only the letters "er" were left of the word "Twitter", also the bird logo remained in place.

According to the police, someone with Twitter had a work order to take down the sign but had not informed security or the building's owner. This confusion led to the calling of the police.

"Officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the area of 10th and Market streets regarding a report of a possible unpermitted street closure," a police spokesperson said in an email.

"Through their investigation, officers were able to determine that no crime was committed and this incident was not a police matter."

Also, an observer, Wayne Sutton, tweeted that Twitter-owner Elon Musk didn’t get a permit for the crane so the police halted the work. Musk on Tuesday clarified, "Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing."

"The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth-- like birds tweeting-- but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video."

He further said that in the coming months, the company will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct the "entire financial world."

"The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird," he added. Musk had started hinting at this change on Sunday with a series of tweets, starting with one that said, "soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

Now 'X' logo has replaced the Twitter blue bird on the platform's web version.

Musk also changed the company's official account's name to 'X' on the platform along with its picture. He had also shared a picture of Twitter's headquarters with the new logo projected on it.

Twitter-owner had also said that "X.com" now directs to "twitter.com".