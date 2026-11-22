The draft from Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum, president of the two-week conference in Antalya, Turkiye, called COP31, was released in the wee hours of Sunday morning. Kurum gave negotiators only about three hours to make objections or ask for changes before the wording goes before the conference plenary.

There must be near-unanimous consensus for approval and several countries earlier in negotiations made vociferous objections to omitting a call to phase out fossil fuels. But the proposal does put a specific goal on a technology, supported by the oil industry, of capturing carbon pollution and storing it.

Because the text went to negotiators and the public after 3 am, countries and activists did not immediately respond to the newest version. The conference was scheduled to end Friday and is now in double overtime. Organizers worry that as negotiators depart there may not be a voting quorum of 2/3 of the delegates, which would prevent passage of the draft.

Earlier in the week, Panama vowed to formally object to a final agreement that didn't put a cap on oil production, acknowledge failing goals to limit warming and beef up finance for nations to adapt to warming's harms. Panama Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro said the talks were being held hostage by a “petroleum mafia” and need to be reformed.