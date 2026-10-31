Turkiye throws its former foreign minister's name into the race for next UN chief

The next UN chief will succeed António Guterres, who has led the world body for almost 10 years. The organization is under pressure to reform as it finds itself sidelined in wars in Iran, Ukraine and Gaza while also facing a financial crisis that has forced major cuts to humanitarian and development programs.

Feridun Sinirlioglu, a 70-year-old former Turkish foreign minister and UN diplomat, had floated his candidacy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's high-level meeting in New York last month.

Sinirlioglu was Turkiye's top diplomat for a few months in 2015, an interim period between elections, and its UN ambassador between 2016 and 2023. He currently serves as the secretary-general of the Vienna-based Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. His current three-year mandate is scheduled to end in December 2027, but the top UN job would have a Jan. 1 start date.