Turkish lawmakers approve a 3-nation defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan

The vote also came as countries in the region remain anxious about the prospects of a new escalation in the US-Iran war, which would likely spill over into neighboring countries. During previous rounds of fighting, Iran has lashed out at US-allied Gulf Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia.

The 16-article Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, signed in August, commits the three countries to regard an attack against one as an attack on all three, to work together to deter threats and deepen military cooperation, share intelligence and strengthen defense industry ties.

It was approved by 279 votes to 119 in the 600-seat parliament, despite objections from opposition parties who argued that the agreement could embroil Turkey in regional wars and put Turkish soldiers in harm's way.

“They brought this agreement to send Turkish soldiers to the deserts of Yemen," said Murat Emir, deputy leader of opposition New Party lawmakers. The loss of Ottoman soldiers in early 20th century conflicts in Yemen looms large in Turkish cultural memory.