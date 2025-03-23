Begin typing your search...

    Turkish court orders Istanbul mayor jailed pending trial on corruption charges

    Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was detained following a raid to his residence earlier this week, sparking the largest wave of street demonstrations in Turkiye in more than a decade.

    AuthorPTIPTI|23 March 2025 2:01 PM IST
    Turkish court orders Istanbul mayor jailed pending trial on corruption charges
    X

    ISTANBUL: A court formally arrested the mayor of Istanbul and key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan early on Sunday and ordered him jailed pending the outcome of a trial on corruption charges.

    Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was detained following a raid to his residence earlier this week, sparking the largest wave of street demonstrations in Turkiye in more than a decade. It also deepened concerns over democracy and rule of law in Turkiye.

    His imprisonment is widely regarded as a political move to remove a major contender from the next presidential race, currently scheduled for 2018.

    TurkishIstanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X