Turkish authorities launch crackdown on LGBTQ+, HIV support groups

In an escalation of its decade-long hostility toward LGBTQ+ groups, particularly in the lead-up to elections, simultaneous police raids beginning at 1 am took place in the major cities of Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Aydin and Mersin.

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek announced on social media that the investigation into 162 suspects, nine associations and 13 businesses was to “protect children, the institution of the family, and public order” in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 10-year executive order relating to families and children.

“As per the duty to protect families and children given to the state by the constitution, no criminal organisation, abuse network or illegal activity which targets children, youths or families will be tolerated!” Gurlek said.

The raids targeted both current and former members of multiple prominent LGBTQ+ rights and HIV awareness groups. The organisations' websites were also blocked.

Gurlek also noted that such associations were found to receive significant funding from international sources and agencies.