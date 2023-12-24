Turkish airstrikes target energy fields in Syria

DAMASCUS: Turkish warplanes conducted airstrikes targeting energy facilities in the northeastern Syrian province of al-Hasakah Saturday night, the Syrian state television reported.

The report said that the Al-Ouda oil field in the town of Al-Qahtaniyah, near Al-Qamishli, was hit in the aerial assault, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Turkish strikes were extended to other oil facilities, including the Saida and Zarbah oil stations, as well as an Agricultural Bank site in Al-Qahtaniyah.

Additional strikes hit various locations in the city of Al-Malikiyah. The attacks, which reportedly caused fires in at least two locations, were confirmed by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

While the Observatory confirmed the airstrikes, there is a lack of information regarding human casualties. Turkish warplanes continue to patrol the skies over the region, the Britain-based watchdog group added.

Türkiye usually attacks areas under the control of the Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria. Al-Hasakah is largely controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which is deemed by Türkiye as a terrorist group.