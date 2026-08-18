Turkey's Erdogan signs law offering conditional pardon for thousands of PKK militants

The measure was published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday. It will only come into force after Turkey's National Security Council confirms that the group has fully dissolved itself and disarmed.

Parliament approved the bill overwhelmingly last week. It would suspend certain prison sentences for convicted PKK members and postpone ongoing investigations and trials against others for five or 10 years, depending on the severity of the crime. Authorities would drop the cases against the individuals if they don't re-offend during those periods.

The legislation also establishes a committee to oversee the group's disarmament, with its first meeting expected next week.