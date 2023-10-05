Tsunami warning issued after 6.6-magnitude quake hits Japan

TOKYO: A tsunami warning was issued on Thursday after a massive earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale jolted Japan's Izu Islands, the national weather bureau said.



According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 11.09 a.m. at a depth of 10 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

A tsunami advisory of an estimated height of one metre was issued following the quake.

Details on damages and injuries were not immediately available.