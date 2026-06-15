Trump's track record of insults, awkward moments with G7 leaders he's meeting in France

Several of the G7 leaders have faced Trump's wrath for questioning his war of choice with Iran. Trump has beefed with some over tariffs. And the leaders of Japan and Germany have endured sitting through clumsy asides by Trump about dark moments in their countries' histories.

During three days of talks in the bucolic French Alps, the leaders are expected to discuss the newly minted agreement aimed at ending the Iran war, Chinese trade policy, and Russia's war in Ukraine. It's also a chance to take measure of their relationship with Trump at a moment when the US leader seems more determined than ever to go it alone on matters of global consequence.

The dynamics of the summit are not unlike a family holiday gathering where “there's an uncle you don't quite like,” said Max Bergmann, an analyst at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.