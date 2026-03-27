Trump’s signature on dollar bills to mark 250th year of US Independence

The decision, taken by the US Treasury, coincides with the 250th anniversary celebrations of American Independence this year.

"In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, President Donald J Trump’s signature alongside (Treasury) Secretary Scott Bessent's will soon appear on US currency, marking a first in history, and symbolises @POTUS' leadership and dedication to our great nation will carry a lasting impact,” US Treasurer Brandon Beach said in a post on X.

Earlier this month, a federal arts commission approved the final design for a 24-karat gold commemorative coin bearing Trump’s image to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence.