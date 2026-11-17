Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, a Trump loyalist and combat veteran, is seeking the permanent top civilian job during a particularly volatile time in Washington. He also faces the extra hurdle of needing a waiver from Congress, because he left active-duty service less than seven years ago.

Cao will face the current Congress, with Republicans still in charge. But he's likely to face intense scrutiny from Democrats over aspects of the Iran war, including major damage to the service's 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, as well as the recent firings of Navy officials.

Cao's hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee comes after a third US aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East, with Trump keeping his options open for the intermittent and unpopular war.

The hearing also follows a failed impeachment attempt in the House against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, which was launched in part over his handling of the conflict. And Republicans lost the House and Senate in the midterm elections, which were widely seen as a repudiation of the war and will put Democrats in control of Congress in January.