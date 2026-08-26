Trump's new economic squeeze on Iran has big challenge: China

Beijing is Iran's biggest trading partner and its leading oil buyer. While the US is trying to isolate the Islamic Republic from its remaining economic partners, President Donald Trump also is preparing to host Chinese leader Xi Jinping next month to maintain a fragile trade truce.

Absent from Bessent's remarks this week were specifics about how the Trump administration would target China, casting doubts on how effective the new campaign would be when the US must balance putting maximum pressure on Iran and avoiding higher tensions with China that could be costly to the American economy.

“The announcement yesterday was very careful in my view to avoid specifics (against China), which could have led to a disruption in the summit,” Edgard Kagan, senior adviser and Freeman Chair in China studies at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said Tuesday. “For Xi, a state visit to Washington is a big deal; and for Trump, hosting it is a big deal.”

That means both Washington and Beijing will have a dance to do, said Kagan, who served as US ambassador to Malaysia from December 2023 until this February.

"I think the real question is, is there room to push (the Chinese) to reduce what they're doing with Iran, to put more pressure on the Iranian regime in a way that doesn't lead them to say, 'This is unreasonable, and we're not going to comply,'” he said.