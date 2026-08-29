Trump's Greenland threats cast shadow on Iceland's vote on whether to trigger EU membership talks

The yes-or-no referendum question is simple enough for the 265,000 or so eligible voters: Should Iceland resume accession negotiations with the European Union?

If voters reject the proposal, that's it, for a generation at least.

A yes vote would trigger the start of a negotiating process with the EU's executive branch, the European Commission, that will involve discussions on 35 areas, from the economy to human rights.

Perhaps, most importantly for Iceland, its fishing stocks in the rich North Atlantic waters will be up for discussion, and not everyone is happy about that. But some also believe the European Union could offer protections if Trump were to ever make similar threats on Iceland.