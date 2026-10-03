Trump’s electoral overhaul plans in limbo as US heads for midterms

US President Donald Trump has been pushing for changes to the voter registration process, including a federal requirement for states to collect documentary proof of US citizenship from people registering to vote in federal elections.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, known as the SAVE America Act, seeks to amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require such proof of citizenship.

The House passed the legislation in February, while its Senate version remains pending, leaving the proposed changes unresolved ahead of the midterms.

Unlike India, where elections are conducted under a largely uniform national framework, the US electoral system is administered primarily by individual states, which have different rules for voter registration, identification, voting and election administration.

North Dakota is the only state that does not require voter registration. Eligible voters must meet the state's residency and identification requirements.