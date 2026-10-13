Trump's diesel deal with Putin draws criticism from a frustrated Congress

The stark assessment years ago from Nancy Pelosi echoed anew after Trump's surprise announcement last week that he struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to import tons of Russian diesel to the US as a way to ease sky-high prices at the pumps for Americans ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump's diesel deal with Putin has been criticized by both Republicans and Democrats as fueling Russia's war against Ukraine, violating existing US laws and drawing the US closer to Russia. It joins a growing list of instances where the president has sided with Putin, often at the expense of Ukraine — and America's own standing.

“The harm to the Ukrainians is real,” said William Taylor, a former US ambassador to Ukraine, now a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, in an interview Monday.

“And the cost to us, the United States, is high.”

It's not at all clear the Trump-Putin deal will deliver the supply boost the president is seeking to bring down prices. Energy experts have said the flow of Russian diesel is unlikely to lower prices in the US, which have escalated largely due to disruptions from the US war against Iran. But the agreement underlines a message at home and abroad that Trump is an unreliable ally as Ukraine battles Russia.