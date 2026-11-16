Trump's Asia reset: Deals in Manila and Shenzhen, then a rare nuclear summit with Xi and Putin

Trump's departure comes after the often-omnipresent president had remained largely out of public sight for the past several days, even as a nationwide ground stop snarled air traffic and the administration faced tough questions on its handling of the situation.

His trip to Asia, which begins in Manila then continues to the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, gives Trump the opportunity to change the narrative from his domestic woes, including the air travel problems and fallout from the November midterm election where his party lost both chambers of Congress.

The controversy over tech powerhouse and chipmaker Nvidia is also certain to hang over Trump's visit to China, despite efforts by administration officials to downplay the president's close ties to Jensen Huang, who resigned as CEO last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.

Beijing has said it was not involved. Trump had no plans to raise the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping when the two leaders meet, said US officials who briefed reporters anonymously about the president's Asia trip under ground rules set by the White House.

Huang accompanied Trump on Air Force One during the president's last trip to China in May, and he has been a sporadic presence around Trump at the White House while speaking to him frequently. Trump has argued that America needs to preserve its leadership on artificial intelligence, and warned of dire consequences if China wins that competition.