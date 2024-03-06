Trump upstages Haley in Super Tuesday Primary: Reports

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump won primary elections in Virginia and North Carolina, US networks predicted as results began to come in from the 15 "Super Tuesday" states in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

The former president, who is bidding for a sensational comeback after being unseated by Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, is expected to claim a clean sweep of states Tuesday on the way to the nomination.

Trump thanked Virginia and North Carolina on his Truth Social site, as counts were underway in states across the country.

Trump Wins First Super Tuesday Primary: US Networks

Donald Trump won the Virginia primary election in the race of Republican presidential nomination.

Washington: Donald Trump won primary elections in Virginia and North Carolina, US networks predicted as results began to come in from the 15 "Super Tuesday" states in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

The former president, who is bidding for a sensational comeback after being unseated by Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, is expected to claim a clean sweep of states Tuesday on the way to the nomination.

Trump thanked Virginia and North Carolina on his Truth Social site, as counts were underway in states across the country.