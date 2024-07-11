Trump will win if election is free, fair and legal: Sikh American

WASHINGTON: Observing that the June 27 presidential debate did have some impact on the popularity of Donald Trump, the head of "Sikh Americans for Trump" has said the former president's victory will depend on whether the election is free, fair and legal.

"I think our community is very much in support. I have seen a lot of support in favour of President Trump. We are raising funds for President Trump. We are going to the convention soon," Maryland-based community leader Jasdip Singh Jassee, head of "Sikh Americans for Trump", told PTI ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee next week.

Republican delegates from across the country, during the four-day RNC convention in Milwaukee, would formally nominate Trump as their presidential candidate for the November 5 general election. Incumbent President Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee of the Democratic party.

"We will be mobilising our team nationwide this time, even on the West Coast, in New York, Texas, in support of President Trump," said Jassee, who has been appointed on the finance committee for President Trump, the Trump 47.

"We all knew about President Biden's issues that he had for the last four years, but it was very interesting to see ... for the American public and media, to see it during the debate how much President Biden has declined his mental capacity and his thought processes, which was very evident throughout. But somehow, the American media was kind of controlling it and not letting the people know about it," he said in response to a question.

"So right now, we see that the debate did have some impact on President Trump's popularity, but the country's overall situation, such as inflation, illegal immigration, a disorderly border at this time, the infrastructure, the violence and the crime that is happening in America, and also zero foreign policy where America is not a leader anymore," he observed.

"All of this has had an impact on Biden's campaign in addition to his debate performance and his physical and mental capacity. But again, the key issue is what President Trump said in the debate when he was asked a question, will you accept the verdict? He said if it is a fair, legal, and honest election, yes, I will. So again, the key is, if this election is going to be fair, honest or legal," Jassee said.

"If that happens, then yes, President Trump will win, because that is what the American public wants. But if there is a swamp involved, or deep state involved, or vested interest involved, then we do not know what the result is going to be," Jassee said.

According to him, this year, the support of the Indian community, South Asian community, Sikh community for Trump has gotten like four times more than what it was in 2020.

"Now, people come up to me and say, hey, we want to be in your support. Whereas in 2016 and 2020, I used to be criticised for my support or I had all the negativities coming towards me. This time, people from the community are walking up to me and asking me, hey, we want to support President Trump," he said.

"And that is a big change, because our community has seen the decline of America under Biden's four years and the decline of America's infrastructure. Most of us South Asians are in small businesses, and the crime that is hitting small businesses.

"People are seeing that inflation, the immigration mess. On one hand, we have borders that are open. On the other hand, if you are on an H-1B (visa), it will take you like 40 years to become a US citizen. So the country is upside down. Even in foreign policy, America's clout, America's supremacy has taken a big hit. And because of that, I think our community is very much in support. I have seen a big support in favour of President Trump," Jassee said.