Trump will not try to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court

WASHINGTON: The lawyers of former US President Donald Trump, in a latest development revealed that he will not attempt to move the criminal charges brought against him in the Georgia election subversion case by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to federal court, CNN reported.

Earlier, Trump was expected to try to move the Georgia case as part of a bid to invoke immunity protections for federal officials.

Under federal law, criminal cases can be moved to federal court if the alleged behaviour is related to their government duties, reported CNN. Moreover, the deadline to make the request for Trump was Friday.

However, earlier, Trump's lawyers told Judge Scott McAfee that Trump "may" try to move the case to the federal system. Meanwhile, outside the court, his representatives were more explicit in signalling their intention to try to move the case. Trump attorney Steven Sadow stated in the filing on Thursday, "This decision is based on his well-founded confidence that this Honorable Court intends to fully and completely protect his constitutional right to a fair trial and guarantee him due process of law throughout the prosecution of his case in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia."

He also attended some of the federal court hearings where some of Trump's co-defendants argued in favour of moving their cases. However, the judge was sceptical of many of their arguments reported CNN.

Earlier this month, a federal judge in the US District Court of the Northern District of Georgia rejected a bid from Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move the case to federal court, according to CNN.

Moreover, Meadows is still appealing that decision. Whereas, other defendants in the case have also urged to move their cases from state to federal court. The Georgia election subversion case is one of four criminal cases proceeding against the former president, who is also involved in several civil matters that are also clogging up his legal calendar as the 2024 election cycle heats up, according to CNN.

Earlier, Trump surrendered himself in Fulton County jail in Atlanta, in connection with the Georgia election subversion case. But he was later released on bond, according to jail records, CNN reported. The jail records show that the former US President was placed under arrest and booked at the Fulton County jail in connection with the Georgia election subversion case.