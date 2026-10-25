Trump weighs more strikes or deal with Iran

He recently said on social media he would not hit Iran again before the Nov 3 midterm elections.

“Do you really think I'm going to tell you if I'm going to do it?" Trump told reporters here on Saturday.

“And there's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement,” he said in response to a question.

Trump repeated his assertion that Iran wants to make a deal, “but the problem is, will they hold the deal?”

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Washington of disrupting negotiations to end the war but said he still believes “we have to go and finish it”.