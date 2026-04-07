Trump warns 'whole civilization will die tonight' if deal with Iran isn't reached

As the deadline approaches, rhetoric ramps up

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” if a deal isn't reached, Trump said in a post Tuesday morning, while keeping open the possibility of an off-ramp, saying that “maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen.”

Earlier, Iranian official Alireza Rahimi issued a video message calling on “all young people, athletes, artists, students and university students and their professors” to form human chains around power plants.

Iranians have formed human chains in the past around nuclear sites at times of heightened tensions with the West. Some images of people surrounding power plants were posted by local Iranian media Tuesday, though it was unclear how widespread the practice was or if the photos were simply brief shows of government-encouraged defiance.

President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X that 14 million Iranians had answered campaigns urging people to volunteer to fight — and said he would join them — while a Revolutionary Guard general urged parents to send their children to man checkpoints.

The Guard, meanwhile, warned that Iran would “deprive the US and its allies of the region's oil and gas for years” and expand its attacks across the Gulf region if Trump carries out his threat.

In Tehran, the mood was bleak. A young teacher said that many opponents of Iran's Islamic system had hoped Trump's attacks would quickly topple it.

Now, as the war drags on, she fears US and Israeli strikes will spread chaos. “If we don't have the internet, and if we don't have electricity, water, and gas, we're really going back to the Stone Age, as Trump said,” she told The Associated Press, speaking anonymously for her safety.