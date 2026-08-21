Trump warns of 'economic D-Day' against Iran, but Tehran is well acquainted with sanctions

With nearly all of Iran's energy, financial and transportation sectors already covered by US sanctions, Trump's aim appears to be to apply secondary sanctions on countries, including allies and partners, that have not cut all ties with Iran to starve the country of any remaining income it may still be receiving.

In many ways, it is a redux of Trump's first-term “maximum pressure” campaign, which he has ramped up during his second term to include military action.

But as Trump and his allies discovered during his first administration, it can be difficult to enforce secondary sanctions without harming US interests and provoking reciprocal measures.

There were numerous instances of the administration granting sanctions waivers to countries, particularly those that rely on Iranian oil for their energy needs.

“Trump's strategy now rests on targeting Tehran directly by impeding its touch points and access to the formal financial system and international economy,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior director of FDD's Iran program. “This will require making the Iran issue more important in US bilateral relations with countries in Europe and Asia.”

Iranian officials and analysts have accused the Republican president of flip-flopping with his latest pivot to economic pressure against Iran. Trump has long derided past leaders who used sanctions to limit Iran's ability to pay for its military and nuclear development.

In a post last week on X, Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, wrote that Washington's pattern of retreating to sanctions when it doesn't want to pursue diplomacy has proven to be futile.