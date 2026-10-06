Trump warns Iran, open to direct talks

In response, President Trump stated, “I can't tell you that but if they did, they'll suffer greatly.” The US leader subsequently revealed that American intelligence had identified those accountable for the security warnings.Stating that authorities possessed specific knowledge regarding the perpetrators, President Trump noted, “So, we had a threat and if we're going to be threatened, we'll just move them and that sort of alleviates that.

And we actually know the people that made the threat and they've got themselves a big problem.” When explicitly pressed on whether those individuals bore connections to Iran, he affirmed, “They would be linked to Iran.” Despite the security concerns, President Trump maintained confidence in the host nation, noting continued operational security and cooperation.

When asked if Britain remained a secure environment for American personnel, he replied, “I think it is and I have a very good relationship with your new prime minister.” Notwithstanding his direct cautions to Tehran, the US President indicated a willingness to engage diplomatically, offering a brief affirmation when asked if he was open to direct talks. During the exchange, President Trump also alleged that Tehran bore culpability for an airborne security incident involving Flydubai, stating, “I do; I personally do,” though he offered no further elaboration or documentary proof during his remarks.