Trump wants a diesel export ban. Australia would be uniquely exposed

Why a diesel export ban would hurt the US and world

The United States is the world’s largest exporter of diesel, producing around 20 per cent of the world’s supply. With another 20 per cent of global oil supply blockaded in the Strait of Hormuz, fuel markets are near breaking point.

The situation is increasingly dire. Efforts by Saudi Arabia to reroute oil exports through its East-West pipeline and towards the Red Sea have been tripped up by an Iran-backed Houthi militia, which launched a drone strike on the pipeline and are setting up a separate blockade on the Red Sea.

Ukraine’s continued attacks on Russian oil production has led Putin to extend his full ban on diesel exports. Trump has asked Ukraine to stop targeting Russian oil refineries.

At the same time, global fuel reserves are reaching a critical low as the northern hemisphere creeps towards peak winter fuel demand.

A ban on US diesel exports would add serious strain, increasing diesel prices and impacting the global economy. Australia, as the largest per capita consumer of diesel among developed nations, is particularly vulnerable to a potential diesel shortage.

Although Australia does not import diesel from the US, outside of an emergency shipment sent in March, Australia is vulnerable to global diesel prices which would rise quickly if the US restricted its exports, and could even lead to fuel rationing.

It would also hurt America. Although domestic diesel prices would fall, the US would be flooded with supply, to the point where US refineries would have to slow down production. This is why the White House has ruled an outright ban, but other options are still on the table.