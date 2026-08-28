Trump used to say he saw quick end to his Iran war. Six months later, he claims he's in no hurry

Trump is declaring mission accomplished - a phrase that hurt a Republican predecessor

On its face, the moment is complicated for the “America First” leader who fiercely criticised his White House predecessors for wasting American taxpayer money and US troops' lives in Middle East conflicts and vowed on the campaign trail to keep the military out of “endless wars.”

But Trump has bristled at suggestions that this war -- in which no American troops have deployed into Iran -- can be compared to the yearslong wars in Iraq and Afghanistan in which more than 7,000 Americans were killed.

His Republican predecessor, President George W Bush, was widely mocked for a 2003 speech aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln beneath a White House-produced banner that read “Mission Accomplished.” It came to symbolise a premature declaration of victory for the Iraq War, which would go on for nearly nine more years. More than two decades later, there are still US troops stationed in Iraq.

Trump's war has stretched on far longer than he told Americans it would. It didn't stop him from sharing a social media post this week declaring “MISSION ACCOMPLISHED 2026.” The AI-generated image features Trump against a backdrop of US fighter jets, a warship and American flags above smaller images of Bush and former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli strike in the opening salvos of the war.

Trump has consistently emphasised that the US and Israel campaign has been devastating for Iran's navy and air force. Iranian officials have said the country has suffered USD 270 billion in direct and indirect damage. Israeli military strikes in the first weeks of the war wiped out much of the theocratic government's leadership structure, including Khamenei.

But Iran has found leverage through its own strikes in the critical Strait of Hormuz, where relatively few vessels carrying oil and liquefied natural gas are risking passage. Trump again declared Thursday that the “Strait of Hormuz is open,” saying 24 vessels passed through a day earlier. That's a fraction of the roughly 130 vessels that passed through the vital waterway daily before the war began.