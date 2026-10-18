Trump touts his power at Kentucky rally to energise voters ahead of midterm elections

Trump, who spoke in the city of Highland Heights to boost Republican candidates, including Ed Gallrein for the US House, was riffing on his decision to change how the US government refers to the Gulf of Mexico -- as the Gulf of America.

“I don't think I could have done this in my first term. This is a much more powerful term,” Trump said. “Google wouldn't have taken my call in the first. Now, they kiss my ass.”

“Well, I also changed the name of a lake in Canada to the Lake America,” he continued, referring to Lake Ontario.

Trump's self-proclaimed power is set against voter frustration with how he's wielded it, with tariffs and the Iran war driving up prices and more Americans seeing the president looking out for his own interests and not those of the country.

With control of both chambers of Congress on the line, and with it the prospects of Democratic-led investigations of his administration should they win, Trump has put himself at the fore for voters even as Republicans privately worry he's a liability.

Trump nominated one of his personal lawyers to serve as attorney general, ordered military strikes on accused drug smuggling boats, is trying to put his name on the Kennedy Center, and has enriched himself and his family while he's been in office.