Trump to wrap G7 summit facing scepticism at home and jitters overseas over his plan to end Iran war

“Here's what it says: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. It won't have one to buy, to develop — it will not have a nuclear weapon. And I would say that's about 99.9% of what I wanted,” he said.

But Trump will continue to have to do a sales job. Some members of his own party are doubtful that the deal he's agreed to is strong enough to defang Iran's nuclear program. At the same time, he faces an anxious international community looking for him to follow through on his promise that the deal will reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil tanker traffic, and keep it open.