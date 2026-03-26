Trump to visit China in May after rescheduling trip due to Iran war

Asked if the war would conclude by the time of the meeting in May, Leavitt said, “Again, as I've said, we've always estimated approximately four to six weeks.”

Trump and Xi last met in person in October on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Busan, South Korea.

Trump said last week, while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin in the Oval Office, that he would be going to China in five or six weeks' time instead of at the end of the month. He said he would be rescheduling his trip to China.