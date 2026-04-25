Trump to send envoys to Islamabad; Iran rules out direct talks

The latest effort to broker a deal comes as an indefinite ceasefire has paused most fighting, but economic fallout is still mounting with global energy shipments disrupted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan has been trying to get US and Iranian officials back to the table after Trump this week announced an indefinite extension of the ceasefire with Iran, honouring Islamabad's request for more time for diplomatic outreach.

The White House said Friday that President Donald Trump would send Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to meet with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. But shortly after Araghchi arrived in Islamabad, his ministry said any talks would be indirect, with messages conveyed between the two sides by Pakistani officials.