Trump threatens Iran's oil infrastructure after US bombs island military sites

The Palestinian militant group also urged regional countries to “cooperate and stop” the US and Israeli assault on Iran.

“While affirming the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to this aggression by all available means in accordance with international norms and laws, the movement calls upon the brothers in Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring countries,” Hamas said in a statement Saturday, its first since the war began on Feb. 28.

The group, which maintains close ties with Iran and Qatar, said stopping the war is in the interest of the region.

Hamas is part of the so-called Axis of Resistance, which includes Iranian-backed militant groups in the Middle East.