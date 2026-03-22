Trump threatens attacks on Iranian power plants if Tehran fails to open the Strait of Hormuz

The developments signaled the war in the Middle East, now in its fourth week, was moving in a dangerous new direction.

On Sunday morning, sirens across Israel warned of a new incoming barrage from Iran as residents woke up to scenes of vast damage in the southern cities of Dimona and Arad.

Trump said on Saturday he would give Iran 48 hours to open the vital waterway or face a new round of attacks. He said the US would destroy "various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"